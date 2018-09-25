Pilgrim’s, Kroger donate chicken for hurricane relief

GREELEY — Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (Nasdaq: PPC) and The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) will jointly provide 80,000 pounds of chicken to communities affected by Hurricane Florence.

The chicken will be distributed through Feeding America and will provide 750,000 meals to families and local communities in the Carolinas recovering from the natural disaster that made landfall on Sept. 14.

“It has been humbling to watch communities come together to support one another in this time of need,” said Felix Turner, Kroger corporate affairs manager. “We are proud to partner with Pilgrim’s to provide this donation of Just BARE Chicken to communities in need and believe it will make a difference to those families who are in the midst of recovering and rebuilding.”

Pilgrim’s, based in Greeley, and Kroger have partnered with several Feeding America relief organizations to assist with product distribution, including Low Country Food Bank, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Harvest Hope Food Bank, Columbia, S.C.; and Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Savannah, Ga.

“Our commitment to people extends beyond the dinner table,” said Jayson Penn, president of Pilgrim’s USA. “We have several facilities and family farm partners in the Carolinas in the areas impacted by Florence, and we are humbled to work alongside true partners such as Kroger, which share the same passion and commitment for supporting others and cultivating a sense of community.”

Pilgrim’s has also donated an additional 19,000 pounds, or 180,000 meals, to support Hurricane Florence relief. In addition, Pilgrim’s team members in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have provided food, ice, bottled water and clothing, and volunteered to assist in local cleanup and recovery efforts.