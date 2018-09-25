Dream foundation to host annual luncheon

BOULDER — The “I Have A Dream” Foundation of Boulder County will host its 21st Annual Dream-Maker Luncheon at the Ascent Community Church in Louisville (the former Sam’s Club) on Oct. 4. The luncheon is the largest annual fundraiser in Boulder County and brings nearly 1,000 individuals to hear about “I Have A Dream’s” program and support the youth it serves.

“I Have A Dream” supports low-income youth in the county with more than a decade of after-school, in-school, and summer programs, including a one-on-one mentoring programming with volunteer role models from the community.

At the luncheon, current Dreamer Scholars and Dreamer Scholar Alumni, their parents, class sponsors, and supporters will speak.

In addition to the event’s testimonials, the Dream-Maker Luncheon will provide an overview of the Boulder County “I Have A Dream” program, which serves low-income youth in Boulder, Longmont, Lafayette and Frederick.

Since its founding in 1990, “I Have A Dream” Foundation of Boulder County has become one of the largest of the national affiliates, serving more than 1,000 Dreamer Scholars and their families. The success of the program is evident, with more than 90 percent of Dreamer Scholars graduating from high school (compared to 78 percent of their peers) and 85 percent of those graduates entering college or vocational school (compared to 38 percent of peers) supported by “I Have A Dream’s” four-year tuition-assistance scholarship.

The luncheon begins with registration at 11 a.m. and concludes at 1 p.m. Interested attendees can RSVP here or contact Jessica Sharley at 303-444-3636 x45, or email jessica.sharley@ihaveadreamboulder.org.