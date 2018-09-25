Colorado Business Roundtable announces new board members

DENVER — The Colorado Business Roundtable (COBRT), a business advocacy and lobbying group, has announced its new board of directors.
The board members are: Scott Hughes, Apple; Roberta Robinette, AT&T; Chris Schmidt, Deloitte; Becky Takeda-Tinker, CSU-Global; Ray Johnson, IBM; Dave Eddy, Boeing; Rebecca Kersting, Nuss Professional Group; Michael Smith, Walgreens; Phil Kalin, Pinnacol; Gayle Dendinger, CAP Logistics; Greg McIntyre, Jacobs Engineering; and Peter Moore, Robinson Waters & O’Dorisio, P.C.
Sponsored Content
Why More Companies are Investing in Upskilling
Is there a business case to be made for employee education reimbursement and funding for professional development? Here are three reasons why upskilling is a worthwhile venture for both employees and employers.
“The newest members of Colorado Business Roundtable’s board of directors are deeply committed to not only their employees and business, but making a significant, positive impact for their communities and the state of Colorado. They each bring such passion, a high level of understanding and engagement, and a wealth of experience,” COBRT president Jeff Wasden said in a prepared statement.
“We are excited to aggressively continue the mission and goals of Colorado Business Roundtable and know our new board of directors will be a tremendous asset as we advocate on behalf of the business community,” he said.