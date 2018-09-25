Boulder’s AlsoEnergy merges with NJ solar monitoring firm

BOULDER — AlsoEnergy, a Boulder renewable energy software company, is merging with New Jersey-based solar monitoring firm Locus Energy.

Under terms of the agreement, AlsoEnergy will continue to lead the business, with Locus Energy’s prior owner, Genscape, retaining a minority equity stake in the combined entity, according to an AlsoEnergy news release. The agreement includes the integration of Locus Energy’s customer service and engineering support center.

Financial details of the merger were not disclosed.

“Locus Energy is a strong complement to our solutions portfolio,” CEO Bob Schaefer said in a prepared statement.

“Throughout 2018, we have made strategic investments to consolidate best-of-breed technologies that can be integrated through our unified back-end platform to create an end-to-end industry-leading portfolio,” he said. “The consolidation of these historically disparate systems creates strong value for our customers, including comprehensive portfolio aggregation across all modes of energy generation as well as unified reporting and metrics across all platforms.”