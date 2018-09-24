Regional breweries win a dozen GABF medals

DENVER — Breweries from the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado won a dozen medals at the 2018 Great American Beer Festival in Denver.

Gold-medal winners included High Hops Brewery in Windsor, Gilded Goat Brewing Co. in Fort Collins, Left Hand Brewing Co. in Longmont, B.J.’s Restaurant & Brewery in Boulder and New Belgium Brewing Co. in Fort Collins.

The Brewers Association, based in Boulder, awarded 306 medals to 280 breweries across the United States at the 2018 Great American Beer Festival at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. Award-winning breweries received gold, silver and bronze medals in 102 beer categories covering 167 different beer styles (including all subcategories).

The competition included 8,496 entries, plus 101 Pro-Am and 49 Collaboration entries, and included entries from 2,404 breweries. Winners from the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado included:

Gluten-Free Beer — 38 Entries — Gold: Puckerberry, High Hops Brewery, Windsor

Mixed-Culture Brett Beer — 77 Entries — Silver: Citra Dry Hopped Funk Yo Couch, Wiley Roots Brewing Co., Greeley

American-Style Pilsener — 91 Entries — Bronze: Howdy Beer, The Post Brewing Co., Lafayette

American-Style Cream Ale — 92 Entries — Silver: Dayblazer Easygoing Ale, New Belgium Brewing Co., Fort Collins

Bock — 49 Entries — Gold: Guten Bock, Gilded Goat Brewing Co., Fort Collins

German-Style Doppelbock or Eisbock — 31 Entries — Bronze: St. Nigels’ Doppelbock, Front Range Brewing Co., Lafayette

Golden or Blonde Ale — 127 Entries — Silver: 1956 Golden Ale, Bootstrap Brewing Co., Niwot

Ordinary or Special Bitter — 41 Entries — Gold: Sawtooth Ale, Left Hand Brewing Co., Longmont

German-Style Altbier — 38 Entries — Silver: Little Red Cap, Grimm Brothers Brewhouse, Loveland

Belgian-Style Dubbel or Quadrupel — 57 Entries — Gold: BJ’s Quad, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery, Boulder

Brown Porter — 61 Entries — Bronze: Knee-Knocker Porter, Crow Hop Brewing Co., Loveland

Collaboration Competition — 49 Entries — Gold: Transatlantique Kriek, New Belgium Brewing Co., Fort Collins and Oud Beersel, Belgium