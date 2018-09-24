Pueblo company to add 600 jobs in Georgia

PUEBLO — A Pueblo-based company plans to create 600 jobs in Georgia.

According to an Associated Press article published in The Denver Post, Global Callcenter Solutions will occupy temporary space in downtown Columbus, Ga., before relocating to a former Winn-Dixie supermarket. The company considered sites in Florida, Texas and other locations in the Southeast before selecting Columbus.

Sponsored Content

Why More Companies are Investing in Upskilling

Is there a business case to be made for employee education reimbursement and funding for professional development? Here are three reasons why upskilling is a worthwhile venture for both employees and employers. Read More

Global Callcenter Solutions initially will employ 90 workers in Columbus but expects to expand to 600 in the location within five years.