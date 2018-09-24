Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Pueblo company to add 600 jobs in Georgia

By BizWest Staff — 

PUEBLO — A Pueblo-based company plans to create 600 jobs in Georgia.

According to an Associated Press article published in The Denver Post, Global Callcenter Solutions will occupy temporary space in downtown Columbus, Ga., before relocating to a former Winn-Dixie supermarket. The company considered sites in Florida, Texas and other locations in the Southeast before selecting Columbus.

Global Callcenter Solutions initially will employ 90 workers in Columbus but expects to expand to 600 in the location within five years.


 