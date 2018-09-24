Hotel developer to build two-in-one concept in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN — The owners of the Wingate by Wyndham hotel in Johnstown are expanding their hotel with a new, dual-branded project.

Rather than adding more rooms to the 75-room Wingate hotel, like owner Hamid Eslan originally planned, he decided instead to add 40 rooms of a new hotel concept, the Hawthorn Extended Stay.

The two buildings will be connected and will share amenities like a pool, jacuzzi, workout room and conference room. The two will also share staff and a front desk.

The hotel is located at 5360 Ronald Reagan Blvd. in Johnstown.

The goal is to serve customers who are looking for a short visit or to stay for a month or longer, Eslan said. The extended stay room will be larger and will include a kitchenette.

“People were asking for an extended stay option,” he said. “They were asking and said they would rather stay with us.”

Construction started last week and is expected to be completed by May. The expansion is expected to cost about $6.5 million, less than if Eslan decided to build a separate hotel rather than a dual-branded concept.

“It costs much less to have a dual-brand than building another hotel,” he said. “You don’t need two pools, jacuzzis, breakfast rooms if you build it in the beginning and let it be a little bigger for a future expansion. You don’t have to spend so much money for the common area if you already have that. Operationally, in the slow time of the season, you can also have less staff to operate both hotels. Financially, you save a lot of money.”

Eslan is not the only Northern Colorado hotel developer looking at dual-branded hotels in Johnstown. In May, Fort Collins-based Spirit Hospitality announced it was building a combined Staybridge Suites/ avid Hotel at 2534 Johnstown Plaza. Both brands are under the IHG banner. That project is slated to begin construction in early 2019.