Henderson apartment building sells for $34.17M

HENDERSON — A 10-building apartment complex in Henderson has sold for $34.17 million.

The Denver Business Journal reports that Belle Creek Commons has been acquired by Granite Capital Group, which will manage the property through Granite Management Group. The project was developed by Boulder-based Chartered Development Co.

Granite Capital Group developed a $40 million luxury apartment project in Erie and also owns a 105-unit complex in Fort Collins.