Fort Collins Utilities offers free toilets to qualified businesses

FORT COLLINS — While supplies last, Fort Collins Utilities is offering free high-efficiency toilets to qualified commercial water customers.

Under the program, customers pay only for the installation. Toilets must be installed at a Fort Collins Utilities commercial water service address by an approved contractor.

For more information and additional eligibility requirements, call 970-416-4371, email aneel@fcgov.com, or visit fcgov.com/free-efficient-toilets.