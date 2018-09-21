Unemployment rates grow in region

DENVER — August unemployment rates in Boulder and Broomfield counties each climbed to 3.1 percent, up from July’s 2.7 percent. Larimer County also climbed to 3 percent, up from 2.5 percent in July, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s monthly jobs report, released Friday. Weld County climbed from 2.8 percent to 3.2 percent.

In Boulder County, there were 185,716 people holding jobs with 6,014 people looking for work in August, according to the report.

Larimer County had 197,091 people employed with 6,095 people seeking employment.

Weld County had 159,208 people in jobs with 5,191 seeking work.

And Broomfield County had 38,055 people holding jobs with 1,232 looking for employment.

Statewide, the unemployment rate increased from 3 percent to 3.4 percent month-over-month. The number of Coloradans participating in the workforce was 2,995,300 with 106,094 seeking work.

The largest over the month private sector job gains were in other services, leisure and hospitality, and construction. The largest over the month declines were in financial activities and education and health services.

The national unemployment rate declined year-over-year from 4.4 percent in August 2017 to 3.9 percent in August 2018.