UCAR signs agreement to continue managing NCAR

BOULDER — The University Corporation for Atmospheric Research has signed an agreement with the National Science Foundation to continue management of the National Center for Atmospheric Research for five years.

The agreement is up to $630 million, depending on the availability of funds.

“NCAR is among the nation’s greatest scientific success stories,” William Easterling, the head of the NSF Directorate for Geosciences, said in a prepared statement. “NCAR’s success is, in no small measure, a product of its consistently excellent oversight by UCAR, and I am delighted to see the long-standing and highly successful collaboration between UCAR and NCAR continue.”

UCAR is a Boulder-based consortium of 117 colleges and universities focused on research and training in the atmospheric and earth sciences.

UCAR has managed NCAR since it was founded in 1960.

“The fundamental research that is performed at NCAR is critical for advancing our ability to predict weather, water, climate, and related processes in ways that benefit communities and the nation every day,” said Sarah Ruth, the section head at NSF who oversees NCAR, in a prepared statement. “We are very pleased to continue our productive partnership with UCAR in managing this essential work.”

The five-year agreement takes effect on Oct. 1 and will run until Sept. 30, 2023. The agreement may be extended for another five years with the approval of the National Science Board, contingent on NSF’s assessment of satisfactory performance and the availability of funds.

“We are deeply gratified by this vote of confidence from the National Science Board and NSF, acknowledging the historic and highly successful partnership among NSF, NCAR, and the academic community,” said UCAR President Antonio Busalacchi in a prepared statement. “Our top priority is to continue to be the best possible steward of the NSF investment in NCAR as we advance Earth system science in service to society.”