Temporary moratorium on applications for developing Niwot district

NIWOT — The Board of Boulder County Commissioners enacted a temporary six-month moratorium on processing applications for proposed development in the Niwot Rural Community District (NRCD), pending consideration of Boulder County Land Use Code agreements.

A public hearing will be held on the temporary moratorium at a date to be determined in October. It is scheduled to end on March 20, 2019.

The Land Use Department has determined that the existing land use code provisions concerning the NRCD do not adequately provide the necessary direction in reviewing development projects for the district. Concerns about the density and design parameters have been raised by community members.

The current regulations regarding the NRCD were approved in 1993 and last revised nine years ago. Since it has been 25 years since its last meaningful review, the Board of County Commissioners feels it is time to update them to meet current development trends.

“Niwot is a beautiful community and we believe the area’s uniqueness and special character are important to preserve,” said Board of County Commissioners Chair, Cindy Domenico, in a prepared statement. “Current regulations are nearly a quarter of a century old and we think that residents and businesses of Niwot should have an opportunity to voice their opinions and create more clarity around their community’s future design and development. By putting a temporary pause on proposed applications, we can make sure that Niwot continues to be the place we know and love.”