Sheltair plans development at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport

BROOMFIELD — Sheltair Aviation Services LLC, an aviation-services company, has entered into a long-term lease agreement with Jefferson County to construct and operate a full-service fixed-base operation and hangar complex at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport.

The agreement marks Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Sheltair’s first corporate presence west of the Mississippi.

Phase one of the project will include a new 10,000-square-foot FBO facility, a new 35,000-square-foot hangar and a new fuel farm on 10 acres at the airport, which is located partly in Broomfield. Future plans include the development of an additional 25 acres of aviation-related space.

“Our newest corporate address in Colorado reflects the natural progression of a company that carefully studies the market, identifies communities that embrace general aviation, considers the role of airports in supporting regional economies and the vision of local officials,” Jerry Holland, founder, chairman and CEO of Sheltair, said in a press release. “Based on this criteria, it was easy to conclude that Sheltair wanted to be at Rocky Mountain Metro Airport.”

Todd Anderson, Sheltair senior vice president for real estate and development, said, “When we look at an FBO location we view our efforts as part of a partnership with airport operations, local elected officials, the community beyond the fence and, of course, our customers. There is a synergy we look for that ensures success because we have long known that an FBO is more than brick and mortar. That is why we are so enthusiastic about coming to [Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport], for there is a self-evident blueprint for success.”

Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport ranks as the fourth-busiest airport in Colorado, handling 170,553 aircraft operations — an average of 467 per day — during 2017.

“We are proud of the fact that our priorities are customer service, safety, and the creation of a business-friendly environment. We offer the aviation community unequaled service 24 hours a day, seven days a week and this is particularly important when meeting the needs of those traveling for business, pleasure, or both,” Jefferson County commissioner Libby Szabo said. “Sheltair’s arrival reflects the continuing execution of the airport’s master plan that calls for a series of carefully thought out expansions with professional partners with whom we have complete confidence.”

Sheltair, a privately owned aviation development company, operates 17 FBOs and manages almost 4 million square feet of aviation-related properties throughout Florida, Georgia and New York. Sheltair services include fueling, ground handling, hangar and office leasing and turnkey design/build of aviation properties.