Shell and NREL launch new accelerator

GOLDEN — Shell is launching a new accelerator, the Shell GameChanger Accelerator Powered by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Lab, also known as the GCxN.

The accelerator will focus on technologies enabling “the grid of the future” through long-term energy storage and controls, leveraging resources available through Shell and NREL to de-risk emerging technologies and accelerate their path to market.

“Shell has a 25-year history of supporting early-stage startups and entrepreneurs that are impacting the future of energy,” said Lene Hviid, global manager for Shell GameChanger, in a prepared statement. “Capitalizing on NREL’s world-class laboratories and technical expertise, GCxN brings together industry experts and innovative thinking to identify promising new technologies and help move future energy solutions to market.”

GCxN will identify promising startups, through their network of more than 40 clean-tech accelerators, incubators and universities. Companies selected will be able to receive up to $250,000 in funding in the form of technical support and validation. There is also the opportunity for follow-up funding and beta testing.

“We are excited to expand our public/private partnerships with a global leader like Shell in order to address new areas for technology incubation that will be critical to the success of our energy future and leverage our combined expertise in this important work,” said Richard Adams, director of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (IEC) at NREL, in a prepared statement.

The GCxN builds on the success NREL has had in its partnered accelerators, including the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator, or IN2, which focuses on technologies related to sustainable buildings and the food-energy-water nexus.