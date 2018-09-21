New Longmont coworking co-op Family Village provides childcare

LONGMONT — Family Village, a new cooperative coworking and community space, has opened its doors in Longmont.

The coworking space sets itself apart by providing childcare to members. It’s located in the Cosolve Community at Terry Street and Fourth Avenue near downtown.

“The lives of stay-at-home, work-from-home, entrepreneurial or traditional working parents are complicated,” said Melanie Piazza, founder of Family Village, in a prepared statement. “We are working at our job or our business, driving our kids to activities and in some cases, also caring for an aging or sick parent. Family Village provides the resources our community of hard-working parents needs to succeed at our jobs, connect with others and get support in our great community.”

Family Village has rooms for meetings, meditation, therapy and classes. Its childcare center — down the hall at Moriarty Moffit School of Irish Dance — will let kids play, do crafts and have story time while parents work or take a class. Kids can stay in childcare for up to three hours per day, depending on a parent’s membership level. Infants that are not yet mobile can stay with their parents in the community workspace. The space has a childcare director that is supported by parents volunteering their time, as Family Village is also a co-op. Its co-op component allows members to invest back in the community by volunteering four hours per month, which keeps costs low and engagement high.

A basic membership is $40 per month, which includes four childcare hours per month. It requires four volunteer hours and includes a discount on classes. People can also pay $100 per month for coworking membership, which includes 8 hours of childcare per month and extended hours of access to the coworking space. Members can also purchase additional childcare hours per month. If members can’t volunteer per month, they can choose to pay an additional $50 per month in lieu.

To celebrate its grand opening, Family Village is hosting a week of events starting on Sept. 29.