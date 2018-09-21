City council approves agreements with Xcel in Boulder municipalization

BOULDER — Boulder’s City Council unanimously voted on Thursday to enter into agreements with Xcel Energy in relation to the city’s bid to create a municipal utility.

The agreements include a still-not finalized list of assets Boulder will acquire and the costs of those, reports the Daily Camera. The assets are part of a distribution system, meanwhile, six substations in the city are going through a separate, federal, process.

Sponsored Content

Why More Companies are Investing in Upskilling

Is there a business case to be made for employee education reimbursement and funding for professional development? Here are three reasons why upskilling is a worthwhile venture for both employees and employers. Read More

rIn 2017 the Colorado Public Utilities Commission ruled that Boulder could move forward with its plan to separate from Xcel if the two parties could reach an agreement on costs and property rights in the process. After nearly a year of negotiations, that agreement was approved by City Council Thursday night.

After a reappearance in front of the PUC was delayed four times, a new meeting is scheduled for Oct. 26.

Per the agreement, Xcel has agreed to let Boulder buy, share or expand four of the facilities. The future of two is still being negotiated, with a final report due on Oct. 30. Much of the costs are still being determined, it’s estimated those will be finalized by May 2020, in time for a go/no-go vote on the November ballot.