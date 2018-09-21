CDOT to upgrade curb ramps in Greeley starting next week

GREELEY — The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor Can Do Concrete Construction Inc. of Greeley will begin upgrading curb ramps at 13 intersections along U.S. Highway 34 and U.S. Highway 85 starting on Monday, Sept. 24. The project will entail replacing existing curb ramps at each intersection, with minimal disturbance to grading, utilities and landscaping.

The project will bring the intersections into compliance with new Americans with Disabilities standards. The project will last about 70 working days and occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Right of way to pedestrians and access to private driveways and businesses will be maintained during the construction.

Locations of the affected intersections can be found on the project website.