Woodward Inc. announces dividends

By Jensen Werley — 

FORT COLLINS — Woodward Inc. (Nasdaq: WWD) has declared a dividend of slightly more than 14 cents per share for the quarter.

The amount, which is exactly $0.1425 per share, will be payable on Nov. 27 for stockholders of record as of Nov. 13.

Woodward designs and manufactures control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets.


 