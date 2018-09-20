Two Boulder athletic companies are merging

BOULDER — Two Boulder athletic companies, Boulder Cycle Sport and Boulder Nordic Sport, are merging.

The two entities will operate as individual companies, under the new parent company Boulder Sport LLC.

Sponsored Content

Why More Companies are Investing in Upskilling

Is there a business case to be made for employee education reimbursement and funding for professional development? Here are three reasons why upskilling is a worthwhile venture for both employees and employers. Read More

Boulder Nordic Sport will share the Boulder Cycle Sport Outlet location, with a move-in date planned for the end of September. Inventory and space allocation will be managed seasonally.

“We are overjoyed about the potential this brings to both companies in our mission to promote a healthy and active lifestyle,” Taro Smith, founder of Boulder Cycle Sport, said in a prepared statement. “Joining forces creates new paths to navigate through the evolution of retail while simultaneously supporting our customers, vendors and team.”

Nathan Schultz, founder of Boulder Nordic Sport, will be CEO and managing partner for the parent company and Boulder Nordic Sport. Justin Hoese will remain general manager and partner in the bicycle division.

“Our companies have worked alongside one another for 12 years with parallel goals and challenges,” Boulder Nordic Sport founder Nathan Schultz said in a prepared statement. “This merger is a powerful way to combine strengths, mitigate seasonality, and focus on what we are all passionate about — helping people have fun with two amazing sports.”

Boulder Cycle Sport launched its current North Boulder location in 2005 and rented space for Boulder Nordic Sport to launch the following year. Both companies have grown since, with Boulder Nordic Sport expanding to Maine and Minnesota. Boulder Cycle Sport added south and central Boulder locations.

“There are a lot of strong reasons for this merger, “ Schultz added. “What excites us most is that this opportunity empowers both companies to put more energy into customer service, while improving the products and services we bring to our customers and community. We are looking forward to seeing all that we will create together.”