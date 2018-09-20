Pro golf tour to debut at TPC course in Berthoud

BERTHOUD — A professional golf is coming to the new TPC course at Heron Lakes in Berthoud.

The Web.com Tour announced today that a new tournament will debut on the annual schedule in 2019. The TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes will be contested at newly-opened TPC Colorado in Berthoud. The tournament will be July 8-14 with 156 players competing for a $600,000 purse. A five-year agreement is in place through 2023.

The Web.com Tour is the developmental tour for the Professional Golf Association tour. Web.com tournaments typically include pro golfers who have not yet reached the PGA tournaments or who have played at the PGA level but haven’t won enough points to stay there.

“We are excited to bring the Web.com Tour to Colorado in conjunction with the highly anticipated debut of TPC Colorado,” said Web.com Tour President Dan Glod. “This state has historically delivered a tremendous amount of PGA Tour support, and we are confident that local businesses, fans and volunteers will enable the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes to become a great success.”

The PGA Tour’s TPC Network, together with owner and developer Heron Lakes Investments LLC, opened TPC Colorado to the membership in May, marking the state’s first ground-up golf course development in nearly 10 years.

Featuring views of the Rocky Mountains and nestled alongside Lonetree, McNeil and Welch Reservoirs, the 800-acre golf community will offer everything from multi-million-dollar estate homes to luxury townhomes and condominiums. The lakefront community offers outdoor opportunities including fishing, boating, miles of trails, a beach club, a community pool, and the championship golf course. A 60,000 square foot clubhouse is planned.

“Our site is a hidden gem, but I couldn’t imagine a better location. Our project is equidistant between Boulder and Fort Collins,” said owner Jon Turner. “This is our marquis development project and we think it’s the perfect stage for this event to showcase Colorado to the world.”

The tournament will mark the first Web.com Tour event contested in Colorado since 1996-97, when the Colorado Classic was played at Riverdale Golf Club in Brighton. The state has been no stranger to PGA Tour golf, most recently featuring The International at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock for 20 years and the 2014 BMW Championship held at Cherry Hills Golf Club in Cherry Hills Village.

Drew Blass was announced as tournament director of the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes. Blass comes to Colorado from the LPGA, where most recently he was the director of corporate partnerships and business development. Prior to that role, he served as the director of operations and assistant tournament director of the last three U.S.-based Solheim Cups (including 2013 in Parker), as well as tournament director for the 2016 UL International Crown and 2014-15 JTBC Founders Cups.

“I am excited to be back in Colorado and begin this new role as tournament director of the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes. Colorado has a rich history with the game of golf and support, which I witnessed firsthand during my time with the 2013 Solheim Cup,” said Blass. “We are confident the TPC Colorado Championship will become one of the region’s premier sporting events beginning in 2019 and the place to be each July. There will be a multitude of ways in which businesses and the community can engage with and support the event, and I am looking forward to working with community to showcase our region and make the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes the premier stop on the Web.com Tour.”

With 50 available PGA Tour cards for the following season (since 2013), the Web.com Tour is the path to the PGA Tour. Twenty-five tour cards are reserved for the leading money winners at the end of the 24-event regular season. Another 25 are up for grabs at the three-event Web.com Tour Finals that follow the regular season in August and September.

Thus far during the PGA Tour’s 2017-18 season, eight players from the Class of 2017 have earned titles, including Ryan Armour, Austin Cook, Ted Potter, Brice Garnett, Andrew Landry, Aaron Wise, Troy Merritt and Andrew Putnam. Wise’s victory at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May was the 500th by a former Web.com Tour player — a list that includes 23 major championships and eight Players Championships.

For more information on the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes or the Web.com Tour, please visit TPCColoradoChampionship.com.