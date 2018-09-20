NoBo arts community to hold event around Bustop demolition

BOULDER — Members of North Boulder’s arts community are hosting an event from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29, in relation to the upcoming demolition of the former Bustop Gentleman’s Club.

The strip club will be knocked down to make way for affordable housing and arts space. The Sept. 29 event will feature live music, art-making and photography for the “Portraits of NoBo” art exhibit. The event will also help launch a construction fence art project, to go up while the new space is being built.

Ultimately, there will be 53 affordable living apartments and 2,900 square feet of arts space when the project is completed in late 2019.