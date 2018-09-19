Waypoint Bank opens full branch in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Waypoint Bank has converted its loan production office, which was located in Loveland, into a full branch operation located in Fort Collins at 2900 S. College Ave., Suite 1B.

Waypoint Bank is owned by a family-run banking company based in Cozad, Neb. The Cozad bank was originally known as First Bank & Trust Co. and has been under the same ownership since 1966. Kirk Riley is president and CEO of the company. First Bank & Trust was originally formed in 1883.

The bank has five Nebraska locations and two Colorado branches. First Bank’s initial foray into the Colorado market was in Colorado Springs, and the branch there formed in 2002 under the name Mountain View Bank.

Dave Besch opened a loan production office in Loveland in 2016, which was closed when he opened the Fort Collins branch. Besch serves as Northern Colorado market manager and Fort Collins branch president. The branch employs six people and has plans to add staff.

Besch told BizWest that the owners of the bank decided in 2017 to rebrand all locations, including the Nebraska headquarters, of the bank to Waypoint Bank. According to the company’s website, “Our new name was inspired by the definition of waypoint — ‘the chosen point one wants to find and arrive at with precision.’ It perfectly describes us. Waypoint Bank is where you take stock of your future and plot the next stage of your life with guidance from the people you know and trust.”

Waypoint Bank is unrelated to the Waypoint Real Estate, the commercial real estate firm also located in Fort Collins.