RTD approves changes to programs, fare increase

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District’s Board of Directors approved changes on Tuesday to fare and pass programs that will take effect early next year.

The changes include an introduction to a new low-income program, an increased discount for riders between the age of 6 and 19, as well as increasing some fares.

Specifically, the low-income program will provide a 40 percent discount to households at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty line.

The discount to riders ages 6 to 19 will be increased to 70 percent, while up to 3 children 5 and younger will continue to ride for free.

RTD added that EcoPass, Neighborhood EcoPass, CollegePass, 10-Ride tickets books, MyRide smart cards, FlexPass, daily and monthly passes will all continue. ValuPass will be discontinued.

Finally, local fare will be increased to $3, regional fare to $5.25 and fare to Denver International Airport will be increased to $10.50.

Changes will be implemented in January, with the low-income program estimated to begin in July.

“The decision the board made tonight reflects the feedback and good work of many, many people deeply interested in ensuring that RTD is offering the passes and products that best meet their needs,” CEO and General Manager Dave Genova said in a prepared statement. “This process has exemplified transparent public engagement, and I appreciate the board’s thoughtful desire for it.”