Loveland tops regional hotel occupancy

DENVER — August saw Loveland with 90.9 percent hotel occupancy, the highest rate in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado. That’s according to the latest Rocky Mountain Lodging Report, prepared by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

Greeley was not far behind, with an 89.1 percent occupation. Boulder had an occupation rate of 86.9 percent and the Highway 36 corridor had a rate of 82.5 percent. Longmont had a rate of 81.2 percent, Estes Park had 80.5 percent, Fort Collins had 79.8 percent.

For August, the most expensive daily room rate was Estes Park, which cost $204.66. Boulder was the second most expensive at $177.37 per day, followed by the Highway 36 corridor at $131.21. Fort Collins cost $127.63; Loveland was $127.04; Longmont, $109.17; Greeley, $104.43.

Statewide, the occupancy rate in August was 80.8 percent with an average daily rate of $164.27.