Cowgill, Otto to lead Plante Moran offices after EKS&H merger

DENVER — EKS&H, the largest Colorado-based audit, tax, technology, and business consulting firm, has announced several management changes as part of its combination with Detroit-based Plante Moran, scheduled to close Oct. 1. The firms announced their merger in June.

The following changes become effective on the Oct. 1, 2018, combination date:

Jim Cowgill, EKS&H’s Boulder office lead, becomes managing partner of Plante Moran’s Boulder office.

Cowgill will focus on developing the Boulder staff, as well as the firm’s community involvement. He will also continue to serve as an assurance partner working with early stage to middle market clients in the Boulder County area and hospitality clients throughout the United States.

Chris Otto, EKS&H’s Fort Collins office lead, becomes managing partner of Plante Moran’s Fort Collins office. Otto will focus on developing the Fort Collins staff, as well as the firm’s community involvement. He will also continue to serve as an assurance partner working with clients in a variety of industries.

Joe Bertsch, the EKS&H lead tax partner, will become the managing partner of Plante Moran’s Rocky Mountain region. Bertsch will focus on the continued development and growth of the firm’s Colorado-based staff and offices. He’ll also serve as managing partner of the firm’s Denver Tech Center and Downtown Denver offices and continue to provide tax counsel to clients.

Jeff Watkins, formerly EKS&H’s Wealth Advisory Services lead, becomes Plante Moran’s Rocky Mountain regional tax director. Watkins will lead a team of more than 200 tax professionals throughout Plante Moran’s Rocky Mountain offices. He’ll also continue to provide tax counsel to clients.

In addition to the roles listed above, the following Plante Moran partners will relocate to the soon-to-be Plante Moran Denver Tech Center office: