Colorado to provide another cycle of work training grants

DENVER — The Department of Labor and Employment has begun the fourth stage of recruiting grant applicants for the Skilled Worker Outreach, Recruitment and Key Training Act, more commonly known as the WORK Act.

The WORK Act Grant was established in 2015 after lawmakers recognized that a four-year college program was not for everyone. The grant promotes skills-training with hands-on instruction in the workplace, including apprenticeships, internships and on-the-job training.

The grant afforded $10 million over three years to support training providers’ outreach efforts and update their curriculums to current industry standards.

More than $9 million was awarded to 22 grantees during the first three cycles. Applicants for the fourth cycle can apply now. The program will go from Feb. 11, 2019, to June 30, 2020, and will provide $1.2 million to recipients. Grantees will be required to secure a match, cash or in-kind, from businesses and local communities.