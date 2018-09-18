Xero Shoes closes $2.3 million deal with JPMorgan Chase

BROOMFIELD — Xero Shoes has completed on a nearly $2.32 million debt transaction with JPMorgan Chase Bank.

Xero said it plans to use this debt capital to support its rapid growth and increase their product line. They also plan to increase their marketing efforts and refinance existing debt.

The company makes lightweight performance shoes and sandals.

“We’re thrilled that Chase’s support will help us spread our movement movement around the world, one foot at a time,” CEO Steven Sashen said in a prepared statement.

This year, Inc. Magazine ranked Xero Shoes No. 818 in the Inc. 5000. It was No. 1,753 last year.