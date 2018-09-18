St. Vrain innovation center to host open house

LONGMONT — The St. Vrain Valley School District will celebrate the opening of its new innovation center at an event 1 to 4:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 28. The school is located at 33 Quail Road in southeast Longmont.

The innovation center, a 50,000-square-foot facility that opened this year, was built using 2016 bond-issue money. It uses a curriculum that helps students apply knowledge to multiple emerging technological fields.

“Student learning at the innovation center transcends the traditional classroom and provides experiential opportunities that are developing today’s students into tomorrow’s leaders, innovators and changemakers.” the district said in its announcement of the open house.

“In addition to rigorous extended learning and mentorship opportunities, students gain valuable experience through employment that focuses on designing and engineering technology solutions for industry and community partners.”

The school leans on real-world experiences to cement knowledge gain in the classroom. Focus areas for the school include: