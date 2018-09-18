Miller wins Workforce Champion award

BOULDER — Sara Miller, program operations manager for Workforce Boulder County, won the Workforce Champion award at the recent Rocky Mountain Workforce Development Conference.

She was recognized for her years of service and dedication and her contribution to the workforce development system. The Workforce Champion award is a result of the work she has performed across the statewide programs.

When presenting the award, Kelly Folks, president of the Rocky Mountain Workforce Development Association, said, “Sara keeps her eye on excellence and advocates regularly for advancements within our programs. She demonstrated her leadership when assisting in the transformation of the Colorado Workforce Systems Business Services. Sara continues to spearhead efforts to align our system, support our sustainability and build public confidence. She has helped lead the Career Services Alignment Project, developed strategies for identifying fraudulent employers, created tools and resources to share with partners including the universal application, eligibility matrix, and process checklists.”