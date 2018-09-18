Alpine Bank partners with Red Cross to raise funds

Alpine Bank partnered with The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming in their efforts to provide financial support to Red Cross Disaster Relief across the two states.

Alpine Bank pledged a matching gift of up to $250,000 to Red Cross Disaster Relief, which ended Aug. 31. It resulted in $304,000 being donated, which included a donation of $95,000 from CoBank. In total $554,000 was donated to the relief fund.

Sponsored Content

Why More Companies are Investing in Upskilling

Is there a business case to be made for employee education reimbursement and funding for professional development? Here are three reasons why upskilling is a worthwhile venture for both employees and employers. Read More

In July, more than a dozen fires burned across Colorado, including the Lake Christine Fire, as well as fires in Basalt and Durango. People were able to stay in Red Cross shelters to escape the wildfire.