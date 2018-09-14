Love’s truck stop opens at Berthoud

BERTHOUD — The new Love’s Travel Stop at Colorado Highway 56 and Interstate 25 has opened for business.
Operators report that business has been brisk since it opened. The Reporter-Herald reported that the long-awaited truck stop was supposed to open more than two years ago. It includes Subway and Taco John’s restaurants in addition to the fuel and tire services of the truck stop.
