Historic Forks restaurant sold

LIVERMORE — The historic Forks in Livermore, reopened several years ago and re-established as restaurant, has been sold to a group of local investors.

According to a report in the Coloradoan, the Forks was sold for $700,000 and renamed the Forks Mercantile and Saloon. The new owners may make changes in the operation as they go along, but an initial change is the days of operation; it will now be open seven days a week instead of five. The big challenge for the new owners, according to the report, is to find a mix of business that can sustain the operation all year long, since it has tended to be a tourism draw during the vacation season.