Centennial flips switch, offers gigabit Internet

CENTENNIAL — Centennial has become the latest, and largest, Colorado city to embark on city-owned, super-fast Internet services.

And it’s one of more than 100 Colorado cities that have already voted to explore alternative internet services other than those offered by Comcast and CenturyLink.

The Colorado Sun reported on the status of the efforts across the state to explore whether to offer other services. And how cities are finding that the real work starts after the votes are counted.