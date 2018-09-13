SRI Investments leases east Loveland warehouse

LOVELAND — SRI Investments LLC has fully leased the space in its building at 6820 Powell St. in east Loveland.

SRI, a Greeley-based company with registered agent Kurt Georgeades, bought the building in April 2018 from KingsCourt7 for $1.74 million. It’s a 12,000-square-foot warehouse building and was unoccupied at the time of purchase. The building was constructed in 2014.

Sponsored Content

How to Conquer Career Burnout and Thrive

Few things can feel worse than the drudgery of an unfulfilling job or a persistent sense of discontent at work. If your career satisfaction has been on the decline, you’re not alone — but there is hope. Maybe it’s time to shake things up. Read More

Occupying the building are two companies, BCS Fitness LLC and Interior Logic Group, formerly ISI Flooring. Each have 6,000 square feet.

BCS Fitness is owned by Chris Gebhardt, Brandon Welton and Steve Ewing. The business is a cross-fit studio with yoga, endurance and ninja emphases.

ILG is a national company with 500 locations nationwide. It will be using the location for a warehouse and dispatch offices; it has showrooms elsewhere in the region including Johnstown, according to Mike Tate, construction project manager for the organization.