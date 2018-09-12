Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Ziggi’s plans first California franchise location

By BizWest Staff — 

LONGMONT — Longmont coffee vendor Ziggi’s Coffee will open its first location in California outside of Sacramento.

The coffee company has 19 locations in Colorado, according to a report in the Daily Camera.

Owners of Ziggi’s have positioned their operation as a premium franchise. They plan expansion into several states in the coming months and will open a corporate-owned store in Berthoud as well.

 


 



