Stonebridge proposes hotel in former school

DENVER — The former Emily Griffith vocational school in downtown Denver may be converted to a 250-room hotel.

BusinessDen reported that the property is owned by Stonebridge Cos., and it presented plans for the redevelopment to the city of Denver’s Finance and Governance Committee. Stonebridge may also redevelop property on the other side of the block into parking, retail and office spaces.

The project would need city council approval.