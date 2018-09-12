Leadership NoCo applications now open

FORT COLLINS — Leadership Northern Colorado is now accepting applications for the 2019 Leadership Northern Colorado class.

A joint initiative of the Fort Collins, Greeley and Loveland chambers of commerce, the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and the Community Foundation Serving Greeley and Weld County, Leadership Northern Colorado was established to build human capacity and to identify, define and address the issues facing the Northern Colorado region. The 2019 Program is being sponsored by Kaiser Permanente.

Sponsored Content

How to Conquer Career Burnout and Thrive

Few things can feel worse than the drudgery of an unfulfilling job or a persistent sense of discontent at work. If your career satisfaction has been on the decline, you’re not alone — but there is hope. Maybe it’s time to shake things up. Read More

The program is designed to educate and motivate leaders who are committed to shaping the future of our region.

Graduates of local leadership programs and individuals in leadership positions in their organizations desiring to make a long-term impact on the region are encouraged to apply. Thirty current and emerging leaders from throughout the region will be selected to participate in the 2019 program, which will begin in January and conclude in June. Participants will come together on the fourth Tuesday of the month for a day-long session to learn about public governance, land use and infrastructure, education and workforce, economic development and regional leadership.

The tuition for the six-month program is $850 and includes all meals, session materials and graduation recognition. Applications are available online. The application deadline is Thursday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m. Applications can be sent by email to LeaderNoCo@fcchamber.org or completed online.