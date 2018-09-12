Food Network star to appear in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — The Food Network’s Nancy Fuller will make an appearance at The Cooking Studio in Fort Collins on Tuesday, Sept. 25 for a cooking competition with Colorado State University Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition students.

The event will take place in The Cooking Studio kitchens, 123 N. College Ave., Suite 130, from 6-8 p.m. Appetizers and desserts will be provided by Daddy Cakes Bakery. Jim Hewitt, owner of The Cupboard, will provide prizes for the students on both teams. The competition is an invitation-only event.

Sponsored Content

How to Conquer Career Burnout and Thrive

Few things can feel worse than the drudgery of an unfulfilling job or a persistent sense of discontent at work. If your career satisfaction has been on the decline, you’re not alone — but there is hope. Maybe it’s time to shake things up. Read More

Prior to the event, Fuller will host a book signing at The Cooking Studio, which is open to the public. The signing will begin at 5 p.m. and books will be available for purchase on-site. The cost of the book is $25. If attendees already own a copy of the book, she will sign it as well.

Fuller serves as a judge for Food Network’s series Holiday Baking Championship and Spring Baking Championship, which have garnered over two million viewers and have been renewed for additional seasons. The new season of Holiday Baking Championship will return in November. She has made appearances on Dr. Oz, Pickler & Ben, Home & Family (Hallmark Channel), Today Show, Rachael Ray Show, The Chew, The Kitchen, In the Kitchen with David (QVC), and Wendy Williams.