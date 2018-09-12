Brighton chamber manager pleads to forgery charge

BRIGHTON — The former president of the Brighton Chamber of Commerce has pleaded guilty to felony forgery in connection with the embezzlement of more than $100,000.
Holly Lynn Hansen, 46, pleaded Wednesday to the charges, according to Patch. She was charged with 76 counts of theft and forgery and agreed to repay $112,000, according to the report.
