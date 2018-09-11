New wine bar opens in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — A new wine bar has opened in Fort Collins.

The bar, Lirano, is located at 3600 Mitchell Drive. It will eventually serve more than 1,000 wines from around the world, according to a report in the Coloradoan.

Lirano will also serve cocktails but its emphasis is wine. It will also offer a limited menu of items to eat. Lirano is located below The Cellar wine store.