Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

New wine bar opens in Fort Collins

By BizWest Staff — 

FORT COLLINS — A new wine bar has opened in Fort Collins.

The bar, Lirano, is located at 3600 Mitchell Drive. It will eventually serve more than 1,000 wines from around the world, according to a report in the Coloradoan.

Lirano will also serve cocktails but its emphasis is wine. It will also offer a limited menu of items to eat. Lirano is located below The Cellar wine store.


 



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>