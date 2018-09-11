GABF will consider New England IPAs for awards

DENVER — The Great American Beer Festival for the first time will award prizes for what has become known as New England IPAs.

The Colorado Sun reported that the Sept. 22 festival has determined that hazy or cloudy ales will now have award categories of their own.

A few Colorado breweries produce the hazy beers, including WeldWerks in Greeley. Some of the larger breweries, including New Belgium, also produce them, according to the Sun’s report.