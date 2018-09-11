Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

First National Bank of Durango deal closes

By BizWest Staff — 

DURANGO — Triumph Bancorp Inc., a Dallas firm, has completed the purchase of the First National Bank of Durango for $134.4 million.

New TBK Bank signs are in place, according to a report in the Durango Herald.

The bank is Durango’s first, established in 1882.

Triumph has also bought the Southern Colorado Corp, which operated Citizens Bank of Pagosa Springs.

 


 



