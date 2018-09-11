Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Dismal jobs outlook forecast for Colorado Springs in Q4.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Manpower, the staffing company, is projecting a weak hiring outlook for Colorado Springs in the fourth quarter of the year.

The Gazette reported that Manpower expects hiring to be the weakest in the community in nearly two years. Manpower’s outlook is based on a number based upon the difference between companies that plan to hire versus those that plan reductions in force. Colorado Springs’ number is 13 percent for the fourth quarter.

The projection falls significantly from what just a few months ago was among the best in the nation, the Gazette reported.

 


 



