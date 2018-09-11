Community Foundation to reprise downtown Loveland discussions

LOVELAND — Ten years ago, the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado helped lead a discussion about the future of downtown Loveland that ultimately resulted in major redevelopment projects. Wednesday, Sept. 19, the foundation will reprise those initial discussions to take stock of how far the community has come.

Former Pittsburgh Mayor Tom Murphy will keynote the event on Sept. 19 at the

Rialto Theater, 228 E. Fourth St. in Loveland.

In what is being called a “cross-sector initiative,” Destination Downtown Loveland 2018 will convene both national experts and invested citizens to inspire action for the continued development of downtown Loveland. The event begins at 5 p.m..

Murphy is a senior resident fellow at the Urban Land Institute. He initiated a public/private partnership strategy to leverage more than $4.5 billion in economic development in Pittsburgh. His topic is “Reaching for the Future” and will celebrate the 10 th anniversary of Destination Downtown Loveland.

The program 10 years ago featured the late Bill Hudnut — five-term former mayor of Indianapolis. He addressed the vital nature of downtowns in a direction-changing presentation. One memorable comment was, “It is the responsibility of the city to steer the boat while the function of the private sector is to row the boat.”

Phil Farley, a former member of the Loveland City Council and a former Community Foundation Trustee, said “The conversation about downtown changed after that first Destination Downtown Loveland event in 2008 featuring Bill Hudnut. The city, a private developer, and the Community Foundation worked together to tear down and replace two non-historical, single-story buildings next door to the Rialto Theater, which became a unique public-private-philanthropic partnership that resulted in the Rialto Theater Complex.”

Much has changed in downtown Loveland in the past 10 years, with the Rialto Theater Center, the Pulliam Building renovation, and Foundry complex as notable achievements. In August, the first tenants moved into The Foundry’s Patina Flats apartments. The remaining components of The Foundry, starting with the public plaza in October, will unfold over the next eight months.

Space is limited. People wishing to attend should reserve seats by Friday, Sept. 14. More information can be found here.