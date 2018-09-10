Suit filed claiming Durango train started 416 fire

DURANGO — Numerous residents and businesses in Durango have filed suit against the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad claiming it was responsible for the devastating 416 Fire earlier this summer.

The Durango Herald reported that the suit claims the fire began because of coal embers from the train that traverses the narrow gauge rails between Durango and Silverton. The fire did not damage any homes but it did burn more than 54,000 acres of forest land and dampened the summer tourist season on which many businesses depend.

Sponsored Content

How to Conquer Career Burnout and Thrive

Few things can feel worse than the drudgery of an unfulfilling job or a persistent sense of discontent at work. If your career satisfaction has been on the decline, you’re not alone — but there is hope. Maybe it’s time to shake things up. Read More

The railroad regularly follows the tourist train with a unit intended to put out fires that might start from train embers. The suit alleges that the effort was insufficient.

The Forest Service has not yet determined the cause of the fire.