Pipeline, well field proposed near Bayfield

By BizWest Staff 

BAYFIELD — Petrox Resources Inc. plans to build an eight-mile natural gas pipeline and several wells east of Bayfield in what is known as the Fosset Gulch area.

The Durango Herald reported that the project, which is subject to public hearings, is known as the Northern Extension Pipeline and Fruitland Coal Gas Horizontal Drilling Project.

Much of the project is proposed for National Forest Service land, which means that an environmental analysis will occur before the project could be approved.

 


 



