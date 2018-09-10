One entrepreneur brings more coworking to Greeley

GREELEY — There’s a new coworking space in downtown Greeley.

Eight-0-Eight is a coworking concept from Tim McCarthy, who initially started the project when he was looking for a new office for his company.

Sponsored Content

How to Conquer Career Burnout and Thrive

Few things can feel worse than the drudgery of an unfulfilling job or a persistent sense of discontent at work. If your career satisfaction has been on the decline, you’re not alone — but there is hope. Maybe it’s time to shake things up. Read More

After purchasing a historic building at the end of 2016, McCarthy started restoring the building — built in 1919 — and decided to turn it into coworking space.

“Greeley is super cool,” McCarthy said. “I like small businesses, I’m an entrepreneur who owns three businesses myself. I thought coworking is a great way to get entrepreneurs together and kick ass together.”

Since opening at the beginning of August, there are several small businesses already using the space, located at 808 Ninth St. There is a total of about 13 desks so far, with eight spoken for. McCarthy said he is looking at adding more desks and finishing the basement to accommodate more people.

Prices range from $200 to $400 per month and include Internet, electricity, conference room and office hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The location also has ADA-compliant bathrooms with showers, which McCarthy, a veteran, said he specifically wanted to include because he would like to help disabled veterans with their own small businesses.

McCarthy said he didn’t do a lot of market research ahead of building out the space; rather, he saw a need in Greeley for coworking and decided to fill it.

“I thought it would be cool to work with other entrepreneurs,” he said. “When you’re working on projects, it can be good to have other people in the room to talk to.”