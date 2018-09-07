Loveland to host broadband meetings

LOVELAND — The city of Loveland will host a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at the City Council chambers and will host the city’s first-ever telephone town hall in conjunction with the in-person event that evening. The topic of the meeting is the city’s plans for broadband high-speed Internet services in the community.

A telephone town hall allows residents to participate via telephone instead of in person. Residents who have registered and those on available call lists will receive a call promptly at 6 p.m. that evening and can opt-in for the meeting. Prompts available throughout the call allow participants to ask questions and hear responses from speakers. Interested participants can sign up at www.cityofloveland.org/Broadband.

The two simultaneous events will be coordinated, allowing in-person attendees and telephone attendees to get into the queue to ask questions. City Manager Steve Adams; Brieana Reed-Harmel, city of Loveland senior electrical engineer and broadband project manager; and Loveland Communications Advisory Board vice chairman Paul Langfield will be available for questions during the town hall. The meeting will also be broadcast live on the city’s Facebook page to be accessible for online participants and viewable on the city’s cable TV channel — Channel 16.

“Bringing broadband to Loveland is an important decision for our community, and we want to do everything we can to reach all residents so they have the opportunity to ask questions and get the information they need,” Reed-Harmel said in a prepared statement. “We see the introduction of the telephone town hall and Facebook live broadcasts as ways to engage more Loveland residents to understand the issues and connect with us.”

The broadband team also has several community meetings scheduled throughout the month of September. Those events include:

Friday, Sept. 7, 8 a.m., Fireside Cafe (coffee provided)

Saturday, Sept. 15, 9:30 a.m., Mo Betta Gumbo (coffee and beignets provided)

Thursday, Sept. 20, 6 p.m., Loveland Water and Power (soft drinks provided)

Meet at Night on the Town, Friday, Sept. 14, 5:30 – 7 p.m., Loveland Downtown Partnership office

Additional details are available at www.cityofloveland.org/Broadband or by phone at 970-962-2010.