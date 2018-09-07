Fort Collins Chamber launches annual drive

FORT COLLINS —The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce launched its eighth annual Moving Fort Collins Forward! Campaign with a kickoff event Wednesday evening at the Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant in Fort Collins.

More than 65 volunteers on 12 teams will work through Nov. 15 to raise $550,000 and add 100 new members for the Chamber. To reach the goal, volunteers will raise funds through memberships, event sponsorships, advertising, initiatives and trades that would lead to budget reductions.

Launched in 2011, this annual fundraising and membership campaign was established to support future Chamber operations, events, programs and initiatives.

“This 10-week campaign funds what we will provide to our members and the community for the upcoming year,” Kim Medina, vice president of development and operations with the chamber, said in a prepared statement. “We couldn’t do it without our dedicated volunteers who take time out of their daily schedules and work above and beyond to see the Chamber achieve its goal.”

More than 60 business leaders and campaign volunteers attended the kickoff rally to learn about this year’s campaign. Dick Foth, speaker and author of “Known” also attended to keynote the event and share his encouragement, the importance of volunteerism and what the two most important questions to ask when you are making a connection.

The 2018 campaign Co-Chairs are Deb Kelly of Guaranty Bank & Trust and Mat Dinsmore of Wilbur’s Total Beverage. Vice chairs are Gerry Agnes of Elevations Credit Union, Gene Bocis of Anheuser-Busch, Mark Driscoll of First National Bank, Tony Frank of Colorado State University, Kathy Jack-

Romero of the Fort Collins Coloradoan, Margo Karsten of Banner Health, Brett Kemp of Flood and Peterson, Lucia Liley of Liley Law Offices, Doug Markley of Markley Motors Inc., Chris Otto of EKS&H, Curt Richardson of Otter Box, Paul Taylor of Guaranty Bank, Kevin Unger of UCHealth and Bob Wilson of Columbine Health Systems.

Campaign teams include: Auto Dealers, Banner Health, Brinkman Partners, Columbine Health Systems, Elevations Credit Union, First National Bank, Flood and Peterson, Guaranty Bank & Trust, Merrill Lynch, Red Carpet Committee, UCHealth and Wells Fargo.

Information about the campaign can be found here.