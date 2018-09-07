CU Boulder sponsored research sets record

BOULDER — Sponsored research funding at the University of Colorado Boulder reached a record-breaking $511.1 million in the 2017-2018 fiscal year, topping the $507.9 million recorded the prior year.

Numbers for the 2017-2018 fiscal year are preliminary, with final numbers expected later this year.

The CU system as a whole also saw record levels of research funding, bringing in $1.053 billion in 2017-18.

Among the recent grants to CU Boulder-affiliated researchers was a six-year, $50 million award to the National Snow and Ice Data Center.

“We’re thrilled that our research funding has again exceeded $500 million, and represents record external investment in the important work of the university,” Terri Fiez, vice chancellor for research and innovation, said in a prepared statement. “This research reflects CU Boulder’s commitment to innovation and impact — in areas as diverse as aerospace, energy, human health and earth and environmental sciences — made possible by our exceptional researchers, faculty, staff and students.”

The CU system as a whole similarly saw record levels of research funding in 2017-18. Together, the four Colorado campuses obtained $1.053 billion in awards, the second year in a row these totals climbed above $1 billion.

“One key way that the University of Colorado improves people’s lives is through the research conducted by our world-class faculty,” CU President Bruce D. Benson said in a statement. “Because of this impressive level of investment by federal, state and local entities, CU grows even stronger in its ability to advance knowledge that makes all of us better.”

Examples of recent sponsored research projects at CU Boulder include: